Steve Cooper sends clear message to on-loan Nottingham Forest man about his future

Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper has told striker Keinan Davis that he has the chance to do well in his career, if he continues to ensure he improves.

Davis joined Forest on loan from Aston Villa until the end of the season back in the January transfer window, and has since emerged as a key figure in leading the line for Cooper’s side.

That was perhaps best exemplified on Saturday afternoon, when the 24-year-old found the net twice as Forest thrashed Reading 4-0 to further boost their hopes of claiming a Championship play-off place.

That double against the Royals saw the striker take his tally to four league goals in ten Championship games for Forest, more than he has scored in his league career for Villa.

Now it seems that Cooper is confident that Davis is very much on the right track with his performances, and has challenged the striker to continue in that vein.

Speaking about Davis after that win over Reading, Cooper told Nottinghamshire Live: “Keinan has got a lot of potential.

“I think this loan is going to be an important one for his career, because he’s playing games, he’s playing at a massive club, he’s wearing the No.9 and there’s a bit of expectation on him.

“He’s a really good guy and has settled in. He’s really into his learning. He likes the individual stuff. After training, he’s interested in his development.

“We’re really enjoying seeing him thriving in the moment. But, like all of these young lads, it’s about what’s next.

“I really wanted to sign him at Swansea, so when there was a chance to do it here, we didn’t hesitate. It’s great to have him here.

“Sometimes you see the powerful player around the box who can make things happen, but he’s also a really good technical player.

“He’s difficult to play against, too. He’s a combative player. He’s a good footballer. If he can keep playing like that, he’s going to do alright.”

Davis still has two-and-a-half years remaining on his contract with his parent club, securing his future at Villa Park until the end of the 2023/24 season.

The Verdict

It does feel like this is a rather fair assessment of Davis from Cooper.

This loan spell is the first time that the striker is playing regular first-team football, and he is thriving in that role to help Forest mount a push for the play-off places.

That is something that ensures Davis should be brimming with confidence once this loan spell comes to an end, with the belief that he can kick on from this during the rest of his career.

Indeed, even if that next step he takes is not with Villa, his recent form at The City Ground means there should be no shortage of interest in him come the summer, not least from Forest themselves.