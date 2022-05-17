Steve Cooper reveals what the mood at Nottingham Forest is like ahead of Sheffield United play-off clash

Nottingham Forest welcome Sheffield United tonight in the second leg of their play-off semi final.

Forest go into the game with the advantage having beaten the Blades 2-1 in the first leg and although the reverse fixture tonight will be a tough test, Steve Cooper’s side have proven they have the ability to show up in the high-pressure games during this season.

The Forest boss has credited the attitude of his squad as he told Nottinghamshire Live: “I know how much they care. I know how hard they work and how together they are. And how much they support each other.

“I know there’s a really good group of players there. A good team.

“I’m lucky that I see them every day, whereas everyone else just sees them on a match day. Knowing how they are, and how together they are, gives me a lot of confidence.

“I know it does for them as well. That’s good, because you need confidence, you need the right mentality, you need the good feeling that those things give you.

“Hopefully we can use that to our advantage to help us succeed. That’s been our approach to any game, so this will be no different.”

The Verdict:

The unity within the Nottingham Forest camp this season has been a key reason behind their success and they will be taking the same attitude into tonight’s game with Sheffield United.

Although they go into it with the advantage, United will no doubt come out and give everything too so both sides will have to be on the top of their game.

That being said, Forest’s win in the first leg will no doubt have given them the confidence to come out tonight and play their preferred style of football.

We’ve seen Forest perform on the big stage of the FA Cup this season so no doubt the players will be well adapted to the occasion now and ready for another big performance.