Steve Cooper reveals what he thinks might play to Swansea City’s advantage v Brentford

Swansea City manager Steve Cooper has stated that his Welsh side have no expectations compared to the other sides in the play-offs.

The Swans sneaked into the top six on the final day of the campaign after an impressive 4-1 victory at an inconsistent Reading side.

As Nottingham Forest also lost by the same scoreline, it meant that Cooper and his side qualified for the play-offs on goal difference, something that seemed quite unbelievable before the games kicked off.

Swansea will now face a Brentford side over two legs as the Bees narrowly missed out on automatic promotion after losing 2-1 at home to Barnsley on Wednesday night.

Cooper has expressed that his side are the underdogs heading into the game on Sunday, and that they have full believe they can reach the final at Wembley.

Speaking to Sports Mole, Cooper said: “The expectations are really high elsewhere.

“Brentford have bought players and the other two semi-finalists are two of the most resourced squads in the league.

“The strength in depth they’ve got is ridiculous really compared to us.

“But we don’t mind that. We are feeling good, we are hungry and focused.”

Can you get 100% in this Swansea City quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 15 Did Wayne Routledge score a league goal for Swansea City this season? Yes No

The Verdict

It’s set to be a really interesting tie over two legs, and with Swansea’s current form there is absolutely no reason why they can’t go on and defeat Thomas Frank’s side.

The play-offs are completely open this season, and Cooper and his side will arguably have the most confidence out of any of the four teams competing. They have to use this to their advantage and hope that Rhian Brewster is in the mood to finish his chances.

The Swans have just as much reason to believe as any of the sides and will know that on their day, they can beat anyone in the league.