Steve Cooper reveals two-point blueprint Swansea City will have to get right to beat Huddersfield Town

Swansea City boss, Steve Cooper, has insisted that his side will have to be at their best tactically and technically this afternoon to beat Huddersfield Town in the Championship.

Cooper takes Swansea to West Yorkshire unbeaten in the Championship since December 16th. The side they face, Huddersfield, are in woeful form and haven’t won since December 29th.

However, Cooper is insistent that his side will have to be good tactically and technically to beat Carlos Corberan’s Terriers.

As per the Swansea website, Cooper said: “All I am focused on is Huddersfield, it is a dangerous game, they played really well against Middlesbrough in midweek and we have got to be ready.

“There’s still a big chunk of the season to go, so you look forward rather than back.

“We know we will have to be very good, tactically and technically, on Saturday.”

Earlier this season, Huddersfield beat Swansea in South Wales.

Harry Toffolo scored the game’s opening goal, but Andre Ayew equalised from the penalty spot. However, a winning goal from Josh Koroma secured Huddersfield a memorable win against the promotion-chasing Swans.

Things have changed since then, though, with Huddersfield flirting with relegation and Swansea going from strength-to-strength under Cooper.

Entering today’s fixture, they sit fourth in the table, but with games in hand and with a firm shot at automatic promotion.

The Verdict

Huddersfield will test Swansea because their style of play is unique.

However, you’ve got to have Swansea down as heavy, heavy favourites for the game given their form and Huddersfield’s struggles.

Nevertheless, the Championship is a tough division and you’ve got to be on your A-Game each week.

If Swansea don’t execute their game plan perfectly, Huddersfield’s awkwardness will give them a fighting chance.

