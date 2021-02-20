Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Huddersfield Town News

Steve Cooper reveals two-point blueprint Swansea City will have to get right to beat Huddersfield Town

Published

10 mins ago

on

Swansea City boss, Steve Cooper, has insisted that his side will have to be at their best tactically and technically this afternoon to beat Huddersfield Town in the Championship. 

Cooper takes Swansea to West Yorkshire unbeaten in the Championship since December 16th. The side they face, Huddersfield, are in woeful form and haven’t won since December 29th.

However, Cooper is insistent that his side will have to be good tactically and technically to beat Carlos Corberan’s Terriers.

Quiz: Did these 15 former Swansea City players leave for a higher or lower fee than they arrived for?

1 of 15

Joe Rodon

As per the Swansea website, Cooper said: “All I am focused on is Huddersfield, it is a dangerous game, they played really well against Middlesbrough in midweek and we have got to be ready.

“There’s still a big chunk of the season to go, so you look forward rather than back.

“We know we will have to be very good, tactically and technically, on Saturday.”

Earlier this season, Huddersfield beat Swansea in South Wales.

Harry Toffolo scored the game’s opening goal, but Andre Ayew equalised from the penalty spot. However, a winning goal from Josh Koroma secured Huddersfield a memorable win against the promotion-chasing Swans.

Things have changed since then, though, with Huddersfield flirting with relegation and Swansea going from strength-to-strength under Cooper.

Entering today’s fixture, they sit fourth in the table, but with games in hand and with a firm shot at automatic promotion.

The Verdict 

Huddersfield will test Swansea because their style of play is unique.

However, you’ve got to have Swansea down as heavy, heavy favourites for the game given their form and Huddersfield’s struggles.

Nevertheless, the Championship is a tough division and you’ve got to be on your A-Game each week.

If Swansea don’t execute their game plan perfectly, Huddersfield’s awkwardness will give them a fighting chance.

Thoughts? Let us know! 


Related Topics:

Alfie is a journalist based in Yorkshire with years of experience covering the EFL. A current focus on Huddersfield Town and their fortunes back in the Championship, but out and about at as many games as possible. Leeds United fan and proud to have reported on their promotion-winning 2019/20 campaign.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Steve Cooper reveals two-point blueprint Swansea City will have to get right to beat Huddersfield Town

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: