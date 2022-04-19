Steve Cooper reveals the two things Nottingham Forest were “excellent” at in West Brom thrashing

Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper has offered his verdict on his side’s 4-0 victory over West Brom on Easter Monday.

Goals from Brennan Johnson, Ryan Yates, Jack Colback and Sam Surridge wrapped up all three points for the Reds, further consolidating their position inside the play-off places.

Speaking after the match, Cooper praised the professionalism his side showed in controlling the game after their opponents were reduced to ten men.

“To win 4-0, you have to do a lot of things right and we did.” Cooped told Nottingham Forest club media.

“We looked like we would create chances and we scored two quick goals.”

“They went down to ten men and from there on in we were excellent in terms of our professionalism and our control of the game.”

Forest’s attention now turns to Saturday when they travel to Peterborough United in what is another important match for both sides.

A failure to win for the home side at the weekend will see them relegated down to League One.

Cooper said his side will need to show the same attitude they did against Birmingham for the weekend clash.

“We need to get ready for Saturday as that’s the most important game.” the Forest boss continued.

“We need to show the attitude and commitment in the levels of play like we did tonight.”

Peterborough United vs Nottingham Forest is set for a 3pm kick off on Saturday, 23rd April.

The Verdict

Steve Cooper seemed relaxed in offering his verdict on Nottingham Forest’s victory.

It was a convincing performance from the Reds against Birmingham, which is to be expected given the Blues were down to ten men after 17 minutes.

It was an important victory for Forest nonetheless after suffering a disappointing defeat to Luton Town on Good Friday.

With two games in hand over most of their play-off chasing rivals, the club are sitting pretty in fifth place and look a sure bet for a place in the play-offs barring a late season collapse.