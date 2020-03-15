Steve Cooper reveals the difficulty facing some Swansea City players following recent events

Swansea City boss Steve Cooper has provided an insight to the difficulties facing foreign players in his squad amid the health concerns which have forced the suspension of EFL matches.

It was announced on Friday that the EFL had suspended all fixtures until early April due to the ongoing recent events, with this leaving Swansea sat 11th in the Championship table until matches are eventually allowed to resume.

The Swans had been targeting a late push for the play-offs prior to the EFL’s forced decision, but their season has now been plunged into doubt as it remains unclear whether the Championship season will be allowed to resume or voided altogether.

Speaking to BBC Sport, Cooper has now revealed how the health concerns have had an impact on the Swansea squad, with the Welshman pointing out the club’s foreign players have not been able to return to their homeland as per government advice.

When something like this is going on you just want to be at home with your family and just make sure you’ve got your house in order,” Cooper said.

“We are definitely giving the players and staff the time to do that. If anyone has elderly relatives or family members with underlying health issues, we want to give everybody the opportunity to have that time at home.

“It is a bit more complicated with the lads who are foreign. We’ve got a couple of French lads and Dutch lads in the squad and that is not as easy a situation because the government guidance is not to travel if you don’t need to.”

Swansea’s foreign players include the likes of on-loan winger Aldo Kalulu, centre-back Mike van der Hoorn and back-up goalkeeper Erwin Mulder.

The Verdict

There can be no doubt that the current health concerns have had an enormous impact on all walks of life, but it has certainly had a profound impact on football given the suspension of fixtures and ongoing uncertainty regarding future plans.

Cooper makes an important point regarding the situation of the club’s foreign players, with the restricted travel having likely prevented a large number of foreign footballers based in Britain from returning home to their families abroad.