Steve Cooper reveals Nottingham Forest stance on Lyle Taylor’s future

Nottingham Forest striker Lyle Taylor joined Birmingham City on loan in January.

The move got off to a good start when Taylor scored on his debut against Derby County and he has now scored four goals in nine appearances for the club.

Blues boss Lee Bowyer recently suggested he would like to see Taylor stay at Birmingham as he said: “We will see what the situation is come the summer but for as long as we have him here, we have to enjoy him. I am and I know he is enjoying being here.”

The 32-year-old made 18 appearances for Forest in the first half of the season but with Nottingham Forest pushing for promotion to the Premier League, it’s unknown where his future lies.

Steve Cooper provided an update on his side’s stance on the future of Taylor as he told Birmingham Live: “Now’s not the time to be thinking about that. Like we said at the start of the loan for him, go do well for the six months or so and then we’ll pick it up at the end of the season, like with al the other boys.

“I’ve kept in touch with him. He’s been here a couple of times as well, since the loan. He’s benefitting from it, for sure. It’s been good to see him smiling.

“Like all players want to do, he wants to play. Birmingham have given him that opportunity. He, them and us have benefitted from it so far.”

The Verdict:

Naturally, Cooper hasn’t come out and given a definitive stance on the topic but from reading between the lines it might look like a deal that can be made permanent this summer.

It’s clear to see that Bowyer values having the player in his side and Taylor has been in great form since joining the Blues.

There seems to be quite an open dialogue between the player and both teams which is good to see but Cooper has acknowledged that the move has benefitted everyone so far, making it hard to imagine a permanent move wouldn’t be discussed.

With Taylor getting a bit older and Nottingham Forest pushing for Premier League football, it could be hard to see him in the side consistently next season whereas he would get a bigger chance to play regularly at Birmingham which is what the player will be looking for.