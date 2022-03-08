Steve Cooper reveals key aspect of Nottingham Forest’s performance he was pleased with against Huddersfield

Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper has hailed his side’s response to going 1-0 down as they managed to turn the game on its head and claim a 2-1 victory against Huddersfield Town yesterday evening, speaking to Nottinghamshire Live.

Controversy marred the early stages of the game when Sam Surridge appeared to put the hosts ahead at the City Ground – but the goal was chalked off despite the Stoke City man appearing to be onside.

Moments later, Tom Lees headed home from a corner after some underwhelming defending from the Reds, though they responded well in attack to turn the tide when goals from Surridge and Ryan Yates within eight minutes of each other ensured they went in ahead at the interval.

And they managed to protect this lead, booking their place in the FA Cup quarter-finals because of that, though it could have been so different for the Terriers on the night if they had built on their lead.

They had a glorious chance to make it 2-1 shortly after Forest’s equaliser with Pipa hitting the post and Sorba Thomas having his close-range effort saved well by Ethan Horvath.

Multiple decisions seemed to go against the hosts on the night, including a possible infringement in the lead up to that double chance for the visitors, but they went through regardless and their boss was pleased with their response following their early setback.

He said: “We should have gone 1-0 up. It’s a huge error from the linesman, isn’t it, for Sam’s disallowed goal.

“It was disappointing to go 1-0 down, but we played really well in the first half – both before and after the goals. We were the dominant team in the first half.

“I liked the fact the mentality wasn’t derailed after going 1-0 down. We quickly got back into our rhythm and scored two good goals.”

The Verdict:

Cooper is right to praise this aspect of the performance – and the fact they managed to recover so quickly from their early setback – one that could have seen heads drop.

However, they responded with the right attitude and managed to get the lucky break they richly deserved with Surridge’s goal, with the City Ground crowd undoubtedly playing a huge part in their comeback.

The home crowd generated a superb atmosphere and though the supporters have to take a large amount of credit for this, Cooper has also transformed the mood of the whole club in just a matter of months.

Forest’s fanbase may be loyal, but the atmosphere wouldn’t have been as rocking as it was last night without the Welshman changing the Reds’ fortunes and this is why he deserves this FA Cup run along with a potential play-off spot.

As Cooper has already said though, they haven’t won anything tangible yet and this is why Forest’s players need to keep their heads down and continue working hard in their quest to win a spot in the Premier League and FA Cup football at Wembley.