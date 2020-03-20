Steve Cooper reveals how Swansea City planned for the football suspension

Swansea City manager Steve Cooper has revealed how he and his staff had planned for the EFL’s current footballing suspension.

The governing body has suspended all play in the top four divisions until April 30th thanks to recent global events but Cooper has confirmed that the Swans acted quickly in order to make sure they were prepared for the worst.

The club were due to return to training this week but have pushed the date back again because of advice from the government.

“Our training preparations in Fairwood have been postponed – potentially until Monday – as we await further medical advice and information from the EFL,” Cooper said in an interview with the club’s official website.

“I’m not sure what will happen, but we will put a more substantial plan in place later in the week.

QUIZ: Can you name the player who scored the first Swansea City goal in each of the last 15 seasons?

1 of 15 Who scored Swansea's first goal of the 2005/2006 season against Tranmere Rovers? Adebayo Akinfenwa Lee Trundle Marc Goodfellow Adrian Forbes

“We were ready for this a few weeks ago. The alarm bells really started ringing when it hit Italy, so we immediately put a plan in place to cover all circumstances.”

He also revealed that players have had specific pieces of equipment sent to them including weight sets and excersise bikes, with special programmes in place for the likes of Mike van der Hoorn who is continuing his return from injury.

Prior to the suspension Swansea sat in 11th place but with only three points separating them from Preston North End in sixth a spot in the play-offs.

They had won just one of their previous nine games in the league, however, so it could be argued that the suspension came at a good time for the club.

The verdict

I think this will be pretty encouraging for the fans to hear.

Cooper had come under a lot of stick in the weeks leading up to the suspension but knowing that he was well on top of this and that plans were put in place will surely help to restore a fair bit of confidence.

A play-off place remains in the offing and many may now be quietly confident of winning a place in them now that the break will allow some players to get back to full health.