Steve Cooper reveals how he is approaching Nottingham Forest’s clash against Hull City this weekend

Nottingham Forest face Hull City this weekend in their final game of the normal Championship season.

Forest missed out on automatic promotion this season after losing 1-0 to Bournemouth during the week giving the spot to the Cherries.

However, Steve Cooper’s side do have their play-off spot already secured which takes some pressure off from this game.

After losing in the week, Forest will no doubt be wanting a win in order to give them some momentum to take into the play-off finals.

However, Cooper is also wary of the injury issues in his squad and has insisted he will prioritise his club’s long term goals as he told Nottingham Live: “I’d be lying if I said we weren’t carrying some knocks and ongoing medical issues with some players, like Yatesy with his shoulder.

“There’s certainly some situations where we won’t take any risks.

“We played eight games in April, followed quickly by another one on Tuesday night. Nine games in nearly a month is really heavy going and it will take its toll. And it has.

“But we are in great shape, confidence is high and spirits are really good. We feel very confident about the situation that we’re in.

“Will there be a different approach to the weekend? Some of it will be forced a little bit and there will be some things we have to think about.

“I don’t think you can say anything is the right or wrong plan. You have to go with what you think, and taking all sorts of information on board, from medical, sports science and what you see from the players.

“In the end, all players will want to play. They will want to finish the season strong and try to finish third.”

The Verdict:

There is no doubt that Steve Cooper has a winning mentality and that has allowed his side to progress this season. Furthermore, Forest will be going into the game looking for three points as this will allow them to take momentum into the play-offs and bounce back from their loss midweek.

However, they are also totally right not to be taking any risks as they don’t need to win this game with the play-offs already secured and therefore to risk any players could harm them going forward.

The extent of their injury issues are unknown but you can imagine we may see a less energetic performance from Forest than we are used to this weekend. However, if it helps them in the long run going into the play-offs, then it will be worth it.