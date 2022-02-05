Steve Cooper reveals aspect of Nottingham Forest’s transfer window he was delighted with

Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper has expressed his delight at the fact he managed to recruit several permanent players during last month as opposed to more loan deals, speaking to Nottinghamshire Live.

As part of the East Midlands side’s recruitment drive last summer, a sizeable total of five loanees were brought through the door in a bid to strengthen then-Chris Hughton’s side with minimal costs, making up half of their total additions during that period.

January was much different for the Reds though, and although they brought in Aston Villa’s Keinan Davis on a temporary deal, the fact Jordi Osei-Tutu was recalled by Arsenal amid his injury woes meant they exited last month with the same number of loanees they had prior to the winter window.

Davis wasn’t their only arrival though, with Steve Cook, Richie Laryea, Sam Surridge and Jonathan Panzo all making moves to the City Ground on permanent deals as Cooper looked to strengthen his squad ahead of their play-off push.

In fairness to their loanees, all five in Davis, Philip Zinckernagel, Djed Spence, James Garner and Max Lowe have played a key part in Forest’s first team this term, though it currently remains to be seen how many of these deals they can make permanent at the end of the campaign.

Cooper is one man that’s happy to see players come in on a longer-term basis those despite his temporary players’ contributions as he spoke honestly to Nottinghamshire Live.

The Welshman said: “I like the fact we’ve signed some permanent players, because it shows we’re building a team not just for having an immediate impact but for a medium and longer term as well.

“I think that’s really important. Of course we’re going to use the loan market going forward, but you don’t want to be 100 percent reliant on it.

“You want to be really strategic with the loans you bring in, in real particular positions.”

The Verdict:

Cooper is right to maximise and prioritise permanent additions – because that is something that will allow him to build for the long term at Forest and considering he looks set to be there for quite a while – that’s particularly important.

Bringing in an excessive number of loanees could cause real instability and they will have to deal with the effects of losing such a high volume of loan players in the summer, potentially making pre-season more difficult for the Welshman than he would have liked.

However, temporary deals are necessary sometimes to keep costs low and with Forest investing quite heavily in their playing squad recently, they need to keep an eye on losses to ensure they aren’t breaching the EFL’s financial rules.

You only have to look at Reading to realise the consequences a breach of these rules would bring, with Veljko Paunovic’s men being forced to abide by strict restrictions next term, potentially making them less competitive.

So getting the right mixture of permanent and loan deals is a fine balancing act, but one they will definitely get right with Cooper at the helm. He seems to be fully switched on with transfers and understands the club’s limits too.