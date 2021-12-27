Steve Cooper responds to Xande Silva speculation at Nottingham Forest

It is set to be a very intriguing January transfer window for Nottingham Forest with the club seemingly a few shrewd additions away from mounting a serious push for the play-offs.

One player who has struggled for first team opportunities at the City Ground this season is Xande Silva. Forest have an abundance of attacking talent in wide areas that has made it more difficult for the 24-year-old, who signed from West Ham United in the summer, Silva will certainly be considered for an exit of some kind in the next month.

Silva made just his second league appearance, both coming from the bench, in Boxing Day’s defeat at Middlesbrough which suggests he could be entering Steve Cooper’s plans.

The Welshman gave his take on Silva’s situation when he spoke to NottinghamshireLive.

Cooper said: “He’s in the training group. We get him ready for the game.

“He got an opportunity (against Boro). He had a good chance, hitting the post.

“I’m not really going to get involved too much in the conversations around players who can come in or go. I just say what I think. They are more questions for Dane (chief executive Dane Murphy) and the board, really.”

With fixture congestion on the horizon maintaining a bulky squad will be a smart move, but from his words it is clear to infer that Cooper will not have the final say on Silva’s immediate future at Nottingham Forest.

The Verdict

Quiz: Can you name which club Nottingham Forest sold these 26 players to?

1 of 26 Garath McCleary Wycombe Wanderers Bolton Wanderers Crewe Alexandra Reading

It has been a really difficult first half a season at a new club for Xande Silva. Chris Hughton was at the helm when he arrived and was promptly dismissed, and with homegrown players like Brennan Johnson and Alex Mighten in his position it was always going to be tough to climb the pecking order.

His contract only runs until the end of next season, a loan move away and then starting afresh next term feels like the mutually beneficial option for the player and the club. Forest have the depth in Silva’s position to cope with a temporary exit and in Dale Taylor they have the next youngster off the conveyor belt ready to stake a claim.