Steve Cooper reacts to Brennan Johnson’s impact at Nottingham Forest this season

Steve Cooper has heaped the praise on Nottingham Forest star Brennan Johnson after his showings so far this season – but has told Nottinghamshire Live he wants the player to ‘keep it going.’

The new Forest boss has turned things around at the City Ground and suddenly got his side looking up the table rather than down it.

The club have moved up and away from the relegation places and look a much brighter and more attacking side, having recently thrashed Birmingham 3-0 and beaten Barnsley 3-1 in the game before that.

One key component in the squad has been Brennan Johnson, who looked lively for his club even before they parted ways with Chris Hughton.

The 20-year old has played in all 11 league games so far this campaign and is quickly, despite his age, becoming a very important member of the team. With two goals and three assists to his name already, he looks like he could be a key threat for Forest going forward.

His new boss has already piled the praise on Johnson and the impressive start he has had but has also been quick to remind him that there is plenty of the season left to go – and he wants the Welshman to keep it up.

Speaking to Nottinghamshire Live, he said: “He’s had a good start to the season, but that’s what it is – a start.

“There’s a long way to go. The challenge with him, and a lot of the young players, is to focus on what they are in control of and not look too far ahead.

“They just have to keep it going; understand why he has done well so far, and continue to use that process. But I am not worried about that, because I see a boy who really loves his training and loves his football.”

Cooper then clearly likes what he sees from Johnson so far and both he and the rest of the Nottingham Forest fanbase will be hoping that he continues to produce the goods on a regular basis for the remainder of the current season.

The Verdict

Brennan Johnson is a red-hot talent, of that there can be no question. He looked superb for Lincoln City last season in League One and the jump up into the second tier hasn’t fazed him in the slightest.

Instead, he’s taken everything onboard and has already got a claim to be one of the most exciting and promising players in the current Forest squad.

It shows the level of talent he has at his disposal and if the club have any chance of pushing on towards the promotion places this year, it could largely come down to how well Johnson performs.