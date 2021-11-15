Steve Cooper reacts amid Nottingham Forest’s reported transfer interest in Sheffield United’s Rhian Brewster

Steve Cooper has been eyeing a deal for out-of-favour Sheffield United striker Rhian Brewster in January, according to The Mirror (via Nottingham Forest News).

The forward has struggled to make much of an impact with the Blades and if he continues to struggle for action or to make an impact with the Championship side, then a move away from the club may be on the cards sooner rather than later.

One team that would seemingly be all too happy to take the player off their hands is Nottingham Forest.

However, when quizzed about the player by Nottinghamshire Live today, the boss remained coy about a potential move and claimed he is focused on just ‘Nottingham Forest players.’

Speaking to Nottinghamshire Live, he said: “I am very fond of the boys that I have worked with previously and I will always be there for them. I have just seen Conor Hourihane walk past, I had a great time with him last year, what a great guy he is, he’s a good player, but my focus now is just on Nottingham Forest players.”

The boss then would not confirm or deny any interest in the former Liverpool man but a reunion between the two may suit both parties.

Brewster has faltered as a Blade and has struggled to make much of an impact after his mega-money move to Bramall Lane. With fans at the club turning on the player, a link-up with his former boss again could help get his career back on track and could finally help the player to thrive in the Championship again.

The Verdict

Rhian Brewster is a player who possesses a lot of talent, of that there is no doubt. However, he is just struggling to reach his full potential and showcase that talent at Sheffield United.

If there is no opportunities for him to do so going forward into the second half of the season, then a move away would certainly be the best port of call for the player. A move to Nottingham Forest and Steve Cooper would surely be a good antidote to his current Blades’ blues.