Steve Cooper re-aligns Nottingham Forest focus after 1-0 FA Cup defeat to Liverpool

Nottingham Forest gave a very good account of themselves in a narrow 1-0 defeat to Liverpool in Sunday evening’s FA Cup quarter final.

Forest certainly had their moments before Diogo Jota grabbed the only goal of the game late on in a performance that will leave supporters feeling optimistic about their hopes of winning promotion to the Premier League.

Steve Cooper explained how they will use their cup run to fuel belief that they can kick on in the second tier when he spoke to The Athletic.

He said: “The emotion at the minute is disappointment, because we have not won.

“But we have had some good games in the competition.

“We have built belief from this.

“The Arsenal and Leicester games were particularly good – particularly Leicester because of the rivalry and how the game went.

“We will use that as a reference point, to show that we can play on the big stage.

“It gives us an appetite to really go into the next game and win.

“That is what it has been since I have been here – one day at a time, one game at a time.

“We will see where that takes us.”

There was one moment of controversy with Ryan Yates denied a potential penalty for an altercation with Alisson Becker, however in time it may turn out to be the right moment to exit the FA Cup to allow Forest to concentrate on maximising their opportunity to earn promotion in the season’s final stretch.

The Verdict

Forest have definitely proved themselves and showed what a good team they are in the FA Cup this season.

When onsong, they are just about as good as it gets in the Championship and will fancy their chances of booking a spot inside the play-offs.

After all, Cooper has achieved a top six finish in both of his previous campaigns in the second tier and will be confident of kicking on, now solely focused on the club’s league form.

On another night Forest may well have got the better of Jurgen Klopp’s men and booked a date at Wembley Stadium, but for now they have bigger fish to fry in pursuing a more lucrative promotion to the Premier League.