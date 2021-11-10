Steve Cooper provides update on Nottingham Forest’s operations as January transfer window approaches

The January transfer window feels like a pivotal moment approaching giving Championship clubs the chance to get on the right side of the fine margins in the division.

There is only five points between 17th and sixth which means the highs and lows are more prominent than usual in the first half of the season.

Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper revealed where the club are at in the lead-up to the window when he spoke to The Athletic.

He said: “We have started looking at January. We are well underway. We are looking at succession planning; at all the ‘What ifs?’, good and bad.

“I am very clear about what it will take to improve. But until people come and go, I am very committed to the players who are here every day and trying to get the best out of them. There is no point talking about the players who could be here… you have to work with what you’ve got; you have to get the best out of the lads who are here.”

Cooper have overseen a stark contrast to the form the team were displaying before he took over and has supporters dreaming of competing in a race for the top six.

The Verdict

It seems likely that Middlesbrough will recall Djed Spence in January with Chris Wilder expected to implement a 3-5-2 system with Boro keen to not strengthen one of their rivals.

The window will give Cooper the chance to put his stamp on the team for the first time in looking to achieve a play-off finish for the third consecutive season.

The Welshman is very respectful of the current squad in his comments which should strike the right note to ensure they feel just as valued as ever despite the opportunity to lure new recruits to the City Ground on the horizon.

There are plenty of assets in the Forest ranks that may end up attracting interest of their own, Cooper will be desperate to hang on to his most important players even if it means he is unable to splash the cash on commodities that can fit in to his style of play.