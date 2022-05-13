Steve Cooper provides Nottingham Forest injury update ahead of Sheffield United play-off clash

Steve Cooper is hopeful that Ryan Yates and Jack Colback will feature in Nottingham Forest’s play-off semi-final at Bramall Lane tomorrow.

The duo were not involved as a much-changed Reds side drew 1-1 at Hull City on the final day, which set up the two-legged tie against the Blades.

With Forest having missed out on automatic promotion, there was no need for Cooper to risk any players for that game, and he told Nottinghamshire Live that they will be given to the last minute to feature, whilst also confirming there were no fresh concerns for others in the squad.

“They are making progress. We’ll give them every chance to be available. They’re obviously desperate to play, as you can imagine. Everybody is desperate to play.

“Max Lowe, Keinan Davis and Lewis Grabban are as they were, still injured. Scott McKenna is fine – he was fine to be on the bench last week. Djed Spence is the same. And Steve Cook will be available. He had some personal stuff going on and he cracked his head open at Bournemouth, so he didn’t play at Hull for a couple of reasons. But he’s back with us now and is looking good.”

The verdict

You would expect Yates and Colback to play and it’s crucial that the pair do, because they’ve been outstanding this season and are important parts of this Forest side.

Elsewhere, nothing has really changed with the update, as most expected Cook and McKenna to come back into the XI, and they will surely make up the back three along with Joe Worrall.

The overall injury situation isn’t ideal but Cooper will still feel that he has enough at his disposal to overcome a good Sheffield United side.

