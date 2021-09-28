Steve Cooper provides Lewis Grabban update as Nottingham Forest gear up for Barnsley trip

Lewis Grabban is a doubt to feature for Nottingham Forest before the international break after picking up an injury in the 1-1 draw against Millwall at the weekend.

The striker picked up a thigh problem in the first half following a collision with Lions goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski, not long after he came close to opening the scoring inside five minutes.

The 33-year-old walked straight down the tunnel whilst cutting a dejected figure, and was replaced by Lyle Taylor as Forest came from behind to earn a point on Trentside.

Grabban now looks set to not only miss tomorrow’s trip to Barnsley, but he is also a doubt ahead of Saturday’s trip to Birmingham City.

Speaking in today’s pre-match press conference ahead of the trip to Oakwell, Cooper said: “He’s doubtful for tomorrow.

“That’s obviously a little bit disappointing for him, because he did so well against Huddersfield and started the game well the other day.

“We are working as hard as we can to get him ready. Whether he features again this week, I’m not too sure.

“Looking at the knock he actually had, he did well to try and carry on. Lewis is at the age where he’ll know his body, he’ll know when he’s injured and when he’s not, and he couldn’t carry on.

“Whether he features this week or not, I’m not too sure, but if it wasn’t the international break next week, then I would have been hopeful that he would have been ready to play, but we obviously won’t have to cross that bridge.”

Elsewhere, Braian Ojeda and Mohamed

“They’ve been part of the group, they’ve trained. We saw them for the first time on Friday, they were at the game on Saturday.

“I thought that was really important for them, to sample the day, especially with an atmosphere like it was. It was excellent.

“They’re not quite ready. They’re with the group and they’re following the same program as the group, but there’s also some individual stuff going alongside that as well to try and get them up to speed.

“It is highly unlikely that they will feature before the international break, but our plan is to give them a program so that by the time the international break has come and gone, they will be close to being available for selection.”