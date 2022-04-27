Steve Cooper provides injury update on Nottingham Forest forward

Steve Cooper is hoping for a more “definitive diagnosis” regarding the injury that Lewis Grabban picked up at Peterborough United on Saturday, as stated in conversation with Nottinghamshire Live, with the Nottingham Forest boss ruling the experienced forward out until at least the Hull City clash on the last day of the Championship season.

Grabban, who has netted 12 Championship goals this season, has only just returned from an ankle injury that had kept him out for seven games.

The 34-year-old possesses an excellent minutes per goal record this season (171), a figure only beaten by six of his Championship counterparts (who have scored 10 or more).

Speaking to Nottinghamshire Live about Grabban’s situation, Forest boss Cooper said: “Grabbs has done his hamstring. It’s still settling down, so it’s a little bit inconclusive in terms of the actual time the medics are committing to him being unavailable for.

“He won’t play in the games up until Hull, that’s for sure. Hopefully, I’ll have more of a definitive diagnosis later in the week.

“We deal with injuries as they come. We’ve picked up a couple over recent weeks, with the guys at the top end of the pitch.

“I don’t want to say we’ve got injuries again from this one, but a couple of the lads have come off with knocks. If we have, it’s unfortunate, but we get on with it.”

The verdict

Despite the continued brilliance of Brennan Johnson, and the arrivals of Sam Surridge and Keinan Davis, Grabban is still an important source of goals for the Reds.

Scoring 12 this season at an impressive rate, the experienced forward is an integral member of the squad, especially when considering that Davis is also injured at the moment.

A hamstring injury can sometimes be difficult to assess and will be something that the medics will continue to monitor as the season reaches its conclusion.

With the play-offs currently the more likely option in what remains of this season, Forest will be hoping that they can see the return of a player like Grabban should they finish third to sixth.