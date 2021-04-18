Steve Cooper provides injury update on key Swansea man after concerns emerge

Swansea City manager Steve Cooper says he does not yet know the extent of the injury suffered by Andre Ayew in his side’s 2-2 draw with Wycombe on Saturday afternoon, but admits it is unlikely he will feature against QPR in midweek.

Ayew was forced off just eight minutes into the match at The Liberty Stadium with an apparent issue in his hamstring, before Swansea went on to recover from 2-0 down to claim a point against the division’s bottom club.

Now it seems as though Swansea are set for a nervous wait over the next few days, to find out just how long the Ghanaian could be out for.

Providing an update on the striker after the game, Cooper told Wales Online: “It’s early to say, he’s walked off with a hamstring injury, or so we think. I haven’t seen him yet. It’ll be 24 or 48 hours before we know the extent of the injury.”

Despite that, it seems Cooper is not expecting to have Ayew available for the visit of QPR to the Liberty Stadium on Tuesday night, as he went on to add: “It would seem that way but we don’t know yet. You can’t walk off after eight minutes and play three days later unless something extraordinary has happened. But we don’t want to speculate.”

Are these 22 Swansea City shirt facts true or false?

1 of 22 Swansea have always had white home shirts True False

Ayew is Swansea’s top scorer so far this season, with 15 goals in 41 league games since the start of the Championship campaign.

As things stand, Swansea currently sit third in the Championship table, six points adrift of second placed Watford with four games left to play.

The Verdict

This will obviously be a huge concern for those of a Swansea persuasion.

Ayew has been hugely influential for the club so far this season, and they are not going to want to lose his goalscoring threat for any considerable length of time.

Indeed, with the next few games so crucial to Swansea’s hopes for this season, it does seem as though this setback for Ayew could not have come at a worse moment.

It is likely that there will be also be some concern here about whether this will impact his availability for the play-offs should Swansea have to go down that route, meaning this could be a very tense wait for news on the striker around the Liberty Stadium.