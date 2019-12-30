Steve Cooper provides honest insight to Swansea’s transfer policy ahead of January

Swansea City boss Steve Cooper has suggested he is uncertain whether the club will be able to make any loan signings in the January transfer window.

Cooper saw his side play out a 0-0 draw with relegation strugglers Barnsley on Sunday afternoon – with this seeing the Swans drop to ninth in the table – and it now appears there is no guarantee the Welsh side will add to their playing ranks next month.

Swansea have been strongly linked with a loan swoop for Liverpool attacker Rhian Brewster to add further substance to their attacking unit, according to the Express, but Cooper has now claimed the club will assess deals on an individual basis.

“With loans it depends on an individual basis because they come with different stipulations,” Cooper told the BBC.

“Until you see one and see what it’s worth individually, you can’t really make a decision on that.”

Swansea made strong use of the loan market over the summer with the likes of Sam Surridge, Ben Wilmot and Freddie Woodman all arriving on a temporary basis, while they only paid a transfer fee for one player in Swedish winger Kristoffer Peterson.

This is despite the fact that Swansea sold a number of high-profile players during the off-season as Daniel James, Oli McBurnie and Jordan Ayew all sealed permanent top-flight moves, with the Welsh side still suffering from the financial implications of Premier League relegation in 2018.

The Verdict

Swansea made an electric start to life under Cooper as they climbed to the Championship summit in late August, but results have been much more inconsistent since then with the performance level having significantly dropped off in recent months.

Many of the club’s supporters will be eager to see the club once again delve into the loan market in January, particularly seeing as they have been relying far too heavily on the prolific goalscoring form of Andre Ayew of late.

Cooper would surely also be eager to strengthen his side’s ranks ahead of the second half of the season, but it appears he is being held back by the fact Swansea are unable to take any major risks in the transfer window.