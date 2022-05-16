Steve Cooper provides early Nottingham Forest team news ahead of play-off second leg v Sheffield United

Nottingham Forest were lucky to have a number of players return to fitness for the first leg of their play-off semi-final against Sheffield United on Saturday.

Keinan Davis was able to come off the bench whilst Jack Colback and Ryan Yates were both in the starting line-up despite missing the final game of the regular season.

Yates had picked up a head injury against Bournemouth in the final week of the season which caused him to miss out on the final day.

Although Cooper was pleased to have him back on Saturday, there was a slight worry when Yates appeared to look uncomfortable following a knock to his shoulder.

However, the Forest boss provided some positive news about his fitness as he told Nottinghamshire Live: “He’s in the same place as he was before the game. He was fit enough to play yesterday and it certainly hasn’t got any worse. Try to declare him unfit!

“There isn’t anything new from the game. There’s normal bumps and bruises, and a little bit of fatigue from the game.

“But that’s very normal for the day after a game. I’m fairly sure we’ll be as we were for the first leg.”

The Verdict:

Both fans and Steve Cooper will be relieved that the knock to Yates on Saturday was nothing serious and he remains available for tomorrow’s game.

The fact the side got through the game without any new injuries too will definitely give them a boost as they look ahead to the next game where a win will see them through to the play-off final.

Forest go into the game with the advantage after beating Sheffield United 2-1 in the first leg so they will be hoping with a fit squad that they will be able to secure themselves a victory tomorrow evening.