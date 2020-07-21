Steve Cooper outlines when key Swansea City player talks will take place

Swansea City boss Steve Cooper has revealed that he plans to hold talks with Andrew Ayew over the striker’s future in the off-season, as the Welsh club hope to have him on board for another season.

There’s just a single season remaining on Ayew’s deal at the Liberty Stadium, and with Swansea potentially preparing for a third consecutive season in the Championship, doubt does surround his future.

Ayew, 30, has been with Swansea since January 2018 and via a loan at Fenerbahce, he’s been heavily involved this season under Cooper; 17 goals have come from 44 appearances.

Conversations surrounding the striker’s future are in the pipeline, but for now, Ayew’s focus is on Wednesday night’s meeting with Reading FC in the Championship, as the Swans look to sneak into the play-offs.

“I’m sure we’ll have that conversation again (regarding Ayew’s future), but now it’s just about Wednesday,” Cooper said, as quoted by Wales Online.

“He’s fully focused on that and I’m fully focused on that. Let’s not let any thoughts interfere with getting it right on Wednesday.”

Currently, Swansea are seventh in the Championship table and trailing sixth placed Cardiff City by three points.

A victory for Swansea at Reading, combined with a Cardiff loss and two-goal swing, will see Cooper’s side into the play-offs.

The Verdict

Focus at Swansea can’t drift away from this Wednesday, with Cooper having a chance of leading Swansea into the play-offs still.

However, just around the corner there are some big conversations with Ayew to be had.

He’s been excellent this season and Swansea would love to keep him. However, given his age, contract and likely ambition of playing at the top level again, it might be hard to stop him leaving.

