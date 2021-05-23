Steve Cooper outlines potential major Swansea City injury blow ahead of Brentford showdown

Swansea City manager Steve Cooper has revealed that the vastly experienced Wayne Routledge is likely to miss out on the play-off final against Brentford through injury.

Routledge was selected to start for Swansea at home in the second leg of their play-off semi-final against Barnsley, with Cooper opting for his experience to try and help lead the Swans through to the final against Brentford.

The 36-year-old delivered a strong performance during his 54 minutes on the field and played a vital role in helping the Swans get up the field at times.

However, he was forced off the field on a stretcher just short of ten minutes into the second period Although he was seen walking back up to the stand afterwards, but it was an injury that looked significant at the time.

The Swans did manage to hold on without Routledge on the field and managed to book their place in the final against Brentford after securing a 2-1 aggregate win.

What club do these 21 former Swansea City players ply their trade at now?

1 of 21 Courtney Baker-Richardson? Barrow Stevenage Chesterfield Torquay

Speaking to Swansea’s official club website following the clash with Barnsley, Cooper revealed that he believes Routledge might have suffered an injury that keeps him out of the play-off final against Brentford.

He said: “First and foremost I have massive respect for Wayne, and he was the main talking point when I was speaking to the guys in the dressing room. It looks like he is going to be injured for next week, but he deserves so much respect, credit and love.

“I have been lucky to work with him, and I will forever be in debt to him because the support he has given me over the last two years has been invaluable.

“He is a really good guy, he sits in between the dressing room and the management team and does it so well because he is a brilliant bloke.

“He has had a great career, he sees the game well, he wants to help and after 10 years at the club everyone thinks the world of him.”

The Verdict

This is a major potential blow for Swansea as they aim to gear up preparations for that Championship play-off final against Brentford. Routledge showed in the second leg against Barnsley that his experience could be a major asset on the field for the Swans. He helped to calm down any nerves and help them get a foothold in the game to stop the Tykes from building momentum.

Routledge is a player within Swansea’s ranks that does have experience of earning promotion from the Championship and in playing in the play-offs on a few occasions. That is something that they could have looked to capitalise on in the final at Wembley where it will be all about who handles the occasion the better.

However, Cooper’s squad have shown resilience throughout the campaign and they have other options to consider instead of the 36-year-old. If that was to be Routledge’s final game for the Swans then it was a fitting way to go out based on the performance he produced for the first 54 minutes before his injury.