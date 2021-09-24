Steve Cooper outlines Nottingham Forest plans in bid to solve attacking troubles

Steve Cooper has outlined how he plans to get Nottingham Forest scoring more goals as they look to climb the Championship table.

Cooper takes charge of Forest for the first time tomorrow afternoon when Millwall travel to the City Ground, as he looks to get his tenure off to the best possible start.

Cooper walks into a club who endured a disappointing campaign last term. The Reds were one of the lowest scoring teams in the EFL, scoring 37 goals in 46 Championship matches.

The club have started this season poorly, too, with six defeats from seven leading to Chris Hughton’s sacking last week.

Before Cooper was appointed, Forest did manage to pick up their first win of the season at Huddersfield last week, as they produced a much-improved attacking display under interim boss Steven Reid.

Cooper, speaking to his press conference yesterday, spoke about Forest’s lack of goals in recent times, and outlined how he will look to try and combat that.

He said: “It’s about the team. We want to be attacking with good numbers trying to score different types of goals, not be one-dimensional.

“Part of that is talented strikers who can score. They’ve shown they can do that in previous seasons and hopefully we can try to create a bit more of that going forwards.”

Cooper was no stranger to some of Forest’s players, either, when he first arrived on Trentside this week.

James Garner and Alex Mighten both worked with the Welshman during their time representing England in the youth ranks, whilst he is also familiar with Brennan Johnson before he opted to represent Wales at international level.

Speaking about Mighten in particular, Cooper added: “It’s great to see Alex. He’s a good kid and an exciting player.

“It’s great to see he’s had some opportunities – hopefully he can earn a few more.”