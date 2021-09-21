Steve Cooper outlines Nottingham Forest ambitions in message to support

New Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper has vowed to play attacking football as he prepares for his first game in charge this weekend.

After plenty of speculation, the 41-year-old was named as Chris Hughton’s successor earlier today. Cooper is inheriting a Reds side that are struggling at the bottom of the Championship, although they did pick up a first win of the campaign on Saturday.

So, he has a lot of work to do, and in a message sent to the fans through the club’s media, Cooper was full of praise for the quality squad he is working with, whilst he promised to play with attacking intent moving forward.

“This is a squad with lots of potential. Results have not been as you would have wished in recent weeks and we understand that we have to win the faith of our supporters. Nevertheless, I can see from my first session that this is a strong squad of players who want to do well.

“My approach to management throughout my time coaching in the junior and senior game has been to play attacking, creative football. That will not change. From speaking to those who love Forest and hold dear its traditions and history, I recognise that this is a club that demands a style and a verve in keeping with its greatest days under its greatest manager.”

Forest are in action against Millwall at the City Ground on Saturday, in what will be Cooper’s first game.

The verdict

Fans will appreciate these words from Cooper as it gives an insight into the style of play that he wants, and it sounds promising in terms of the attacking football.

Another pleasing aspect is the fact he seems content with the squad. Of course, time will tell whether Cooper can get the players firing, but the early signs are positive.

Ultimately though, all that matters is getting results, and Cooper will hope for the perfect start by picking up three points against Millwall.

