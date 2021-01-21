Steve Cooper offers latest on next Swansea City arrival

Swansea City manager Steve Cooper has offered an update on the club’s pursuit of Jordan Morris with him saying just a couple of logistical matters are keeping the deal from going through right now.

The Swans are looking good this season and are aiming to take the fight to Norwich City as they bid to return to the Premier League.

Certainly, Cooper has done a fantastic job at the Liberty Stadium and won plaudits recently for securing the signing of Conor Hourihane.

They don’t appear to be done yet in terms of new arrivals, however, with Morris on the horizon – though the deal is not done and dusted yet.

Quoted by the club’s official Twitter, Coooper said:

🗣️ On Jordan Morris… "It’s not quite done yet but in the process of getting done. It’s taking a little longer than we would have liked, basically down to logistics more than anything else. "When it does get done we will be really pleased." — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) January 21, 2021

The Verdict

It appears a matter of when rather than if that Morris joins the club now.

Cooper is speaking openly about the deal and you always get the feeling when official club media is quoting about a transfer it is going to happen sooner rather than later.

He’s obviously arriving from America so that comes with unique challenges in normal circumstances, let alone in a pandemic, and Cooper will be pleased when the ink is dry and the new signing photos are being taken.