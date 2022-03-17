Steve Cooper offers backing to Nottingham Forest individual

Nottingham Forest head coach Steve Cooper has admitted that he believes that Joe Lolley could have a big role to play in the club’s push for a play-off place between now and the end of the season.

Lolley has slipped down the pecking order at the City Ground during the current campaign due to the form illustrated by Brennan Johnson and Philip Zinckernagel.

Brought on as a substitute in last night’s clash with Queens Park Rangers, the winger showed glimpses of his ability at the City Ground as Forest sealed a 3-1 victory.

Andre Gray opened the scoring for the visitors in the 40th minute of this game as he latched onto a pass from Ilias Chair before slotting an effort past Reds goalkeeper Ethan Horvath.

Following the break, Forest levelled proceedings via a stunning strike from Djed Spence.

The Reds then took the lead in the 83rd minute as Ryan Yates scored his seventh goal of the season.

Johnson sealed all three points for his side by netting in the closing stages of this clash.

As a result of this triumph, Forest moved up to eighth in the Championship standings.

After this fixture, Cooper shared an honest assessment on Lolley’s current situation at Forest.

Speaking to the Nottingham Post, the Reds boss said: “I thought Joe Lolley was good.

“I had a good chat with Joe before the game.

“Let’s not forget about him and what part he may have to play going forward.

1 of 25 AFC Bournemouth (H) Won Lost Drew

“Of course, 100 percent he can have a big part to play.

“Everybody can.

“We’ve got eight games in April, we’re going to need everybody.”

The Verdict

With Forest facing a hectic fixture schedule after the international break, it is hardly surprising that Cooper has suggested that Lolley could be handed more opportunities to impress as the club’s squad rotation may help them maintain a push for a top-six finish.

When he is handed the chance to prove his worth, the winger will need to step up to the mark as he struggled considerably with his form this season.

In the 18 appearances that he has made in the Championship during the current term, Lolley has only managed to provide one assist and has yet to break his goal scoring duck.

Currently averaging an underwhelming WhoScored match rating of 6.38 at this level, the 29-year-old will be determined to get back to his best as the Reds eye promotion to the Premier League via a trip to Wembley Stadium.