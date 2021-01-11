Steve Cooper makes Swansea City transfer admission

Swansea City boss Steve Cooper has admitted that the club are working towards bringing in a couple of new players this month, with the Welshman telling Wales Online about the importance of signing the right players.

After missing out on promotion glory in such cruel circumstances last term as they fell short in the play-offs, the Swans have bounced back well this season and currently sit in second place behind Norwich City in the Championship standings.

Given their strong position in the league, it is perhaps unsurprising that Cooper is keen to add extra depth and quality to his existing squad, with the Liberty Stadium club having already been linked to the likes of Max Watters and Florian Balogun in recent weeks, suggesting that a new striker could be on their radar this month.

Speaking at the weekend about his transfer plans, the Swans boss was quick to admit that they are looking to bring in a handful of new signings in January:

“Obviously, until something gets over the line, we won’t get too ahead of ourselves or excited.

“We’re working really hard, we know what we want to do and if the things that we’re trying to do come off, I think it’ll be good.

“It is important to add, they’ve got to be the right players and characters. I’m not just going to bring bodies in for the sake of bringing them in because our culture is too strong.

“But at the same time, in an ideal world, we will be able to add one or two. We’re working on a few things, and if it comes off, then great, but if not, as you know, we’ll work with the players and continue to give our best.”

The Welsh club signed no less than 10 new players during the summer window and appear ready to be active again in the current one judging by Cooper’s comments.

The Verdict

After seeing both Morgan Gibbs-White and Kasey Palmer return to their parent clubs in recent weeks, a number creative midfielder surely has to be high up on the agenda of Cooper this month in order to continue to give the likes of Andre Ayew and Jamal Lowe the service they need to thrive in front of goal.

Meanwhile the pursuit of a new striker has been well documented with various names being linked, underlining the club’s feelings over their goal return so far this season which stands at just 27 in the league.

Signings are hard to come by during the January window and for that reason I can see the Swans dipping into the loan market once again as it has proved to be a good source of success in the past for them.

I expect to see at least two players coming in over the next few weeks and fully expect them to be recruits who will add even more quality to this talented Swansea City squad.