Steve Cooper makes Nottingham Forest play-off claim ahead of clash with Sheffield United

Nottingham Forest head coach Steve Cooper has admitted that he believes his side will have a good chance of progressing to the Championship play-off final if they create a similar amount of chances on Tuesday in their clash with Sheffield United compared to yesterday’s fixture.

Whereas the Reds did manage to secure an impressive 2-1 victory over Sheffield United, they could have been out of sight at Bramall Lane before Sander Berge scored a header for the hosts in second-half stoppage-time.

Jack Colback got the ball rolling in the first-half of this fixture as he converted from close range after Philip Zinckernagel’s strike was saved by Wes Foderingham.

Sam Surridge and Brennan Johnson were both denied by Foderingham before the latter of the two players netted his 18th goal of the season in the 71st minute.

As a result of Berge’s late effort, there is still plenty to play for at the City Ground on Tuesday.

Ahead of this fixture, Cooper has offered an honest assessment on his team.

Speaking to Sky Sports (as cited by the EFL’s official website), Cooper said: “If we keep creating chances, you’ve seen the amount of goals we’ve scored this season – especially at home – then I think we’ll be alright.

“They had more of the ball than we would have liked in the second half [on Saturday], but we also knew that we still looked a threat going forward.

“If somebody had said we’d create that many chances in the tension of a play-off game away from home I’d have been very happy with that.

1 of 26 Braian Ojeda Fee Free

“We’ve got a lot of young players in the team who are experiencing things for the first time and I’m really pleased with that.

“We are only positive going into Tuesday, the dressing room is positive, the players are positive and we cannot wait for Tuesday.”

The Verdict

When you consider that Forest have managed to score 43 goals at the City Ground in the Championship this season, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if they add to this tally on Tuesday.

As well as being able to call upon the services of Johnson, the Reds could turn to Surridge and Keinan Davis for inspiration in midweek.

Surridge has scored seven goals at this level for Forest since joining the club from Stoke City in January.

Meanwhile, Davis made his return from injury yesterday and will fancy his chances of delivering the goods for the Reds as he has provided a respectable total of eight direct goal contributions in 20 appearances.