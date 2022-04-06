Steve Cooper makes Nottingham Forest claim amid recent goalscoring run

Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper believes his side maintaining their current scoring run and attacking intent will help them to limit the goals they concede, speaking to the Reds’ media team ahead of tonight’s tie against Coventry City.

The East Midlands outfit have been in fine form in front of goal in recent games, scoring 11 goals in their last three league matches and that has symbolised how far they have come under the stewardship of their current boss.

His predecessor Chris Hughton oversaw some poor attacking displays last term, as they scored just 37 goals in 46 league matches and had the joint-second worst attacking record in the Championship during the 2021/22 campaign.

Quiz: Did Nottingham Forest sign these 26 players for a fee or a free?

1 of 26 Braian Ojeda Fee Free

Contrast that to this season – and they have scored 20 more with nine league games still left to play this season – a remarkable turnaround under Cooper who arrived last September when the Reds were sat at the bottom of the table.

Getting themselves on the scoresheet in 11 of their 12 league matches this calendar year, their goalscoring prowess isn’t anything new and they will be hoping to continue firing tonight against a fellow play-off contender in Coventry.

Although their attacking intent will only go on to improve their record going forward, Cooper believes it will also play a part in maintaining an admirable defensive record too.

He said: “We know we have players who can score goals and can take chances, we need to try and keep that going.

“I think it’s the best way of trying not to concede.

“Sometimes if you have a cautious attitude towards leads, you can bring the pressure on a bit more than you should.”

The Verdict:

With Forest possessing so much quality up front with the likes of Lewis Grabban, Keinan Davis and Brennan Johnson, there’s little point in sitting back unless they have to and that would only be on very rare occasions.

Against most sides in the division, they should have the confidence to push forward and be able to experience joy in the final third, with their recent goalscoring run something to be proud of and something to take confidence from as well.

But their defence also needs to take a fair amount of credit for their displays as well. Steve Cook has been brilliant since his arrival from AFC Bournemouth and it’s a big blow for Forest to have him out at this stage.

However, the two players who deserve a special mention the most are Joe Worrall and Scott McKenna, two solid players who arguably played an integral part in dragging the club away from any relegation danger last season considering their poor attacking record.

Worrall may get the Premier League interest – but McKenna has been just as impressive and has barely put a foot wrong since his arrival at the City Ground back in 2020. Both are likely to play a big part in the Reds’ fortunes from now until the end of the season if they can remain fit and available.