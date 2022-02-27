Steve Cooper makes Nottingham Forest claim after Bristol City win

Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper was delighted with how his side performed in the 2-0 win over Bristol City yesterday, as he revealed he felt they should’ve won by more.

The Reds, who had won one in four going into the fixture, were dominant throughout and they took the points thanks to goals from Brennan Johnson and James Garner in either half.

That victory has seen Forest move up to ninth in the table, just three points away from the play-off places. And, speaking to the club’s media, Cooper didn’t hide how pleased he was with the display.

“It was a really good performance. We know we didn’t quite hit the performance levels required against Preston, so it was a real focus for us to get back our usual levels, because we know if we play like that then we win games.

“I thought we looked fit, I thought we looked strong, I thought we looked confident. 2-0 was the least we deserved.”

Cooper’s men are back in action when they take on Sheffield United on Friday night in what is a huge game.

The verdict

You can understand why Cooper is pleased here because his side were very good all over the pitch.

They controlled possession, limited the visitors to few clear chances and constantly looked a threat, with Johnson and Garner getting the goals that Forest deserved.

As the boss says, perhaps the only criticism is that they weren’t more clinical in attack but it was still a good day, and it’s about replicating that against Sheffield United next time out.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.