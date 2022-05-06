Nottingham Forest head coach Steve Cooper has admitted that Keinan Davis and Max Lowe are not any closer to being able to make their return to action.

Davis picked up a hamstring injury during the closing stages of Forest’s defeat to Luton Town last month and was ruled out for the remainder of the regular campaign due to the severity of this issue.

Before suffering this setback, the forward produced a host of encouraging performances for the Reds in the Championship.

In the 15 games that he has participated in at this level for the Reds, Davis has managed to provide seven direct goal contributions.

Fellow loanee Max Lowe has also been forced to watch on from the sidelines in recent weeks after suffering a groin injury earlier this year.

Lowe has not featured for Forest since their 4-0 victory over Reading in March.

The Reds will be looking to deliver a positive response to their recent defeat to AFC Bournemouth when they face Hull in the Championship tomorrow.

Ahead of this fixture, Cooper has shared an update on Davis and Lowe.

Asked by the Nottingham Post about whether Davis and Lowe are nearing a return to the side, Cooper said: “No, they’re not any closer.

“They are making good progress, but normal progress.

“Timelines don’t really match up, in terms of playing games.

“They are still here and a part of what we are doing.

“It’s good to have them around.

“But they are not in our thinking for these upcoming games.”

The Verdict

Whereas Forest would have been hoping to call upon the services of Davis and Lowe during the closing stages of the season, they have had to look elsewhere for inspiration in recent times.

Sam Surridge has managed to fill the void left by Davis by scoring five goals in his last five league appearances.

Meanwhile, Jack Colback has managed to produce some assured performances at left wing-back in the absence of Lowe.

Particularly impressive during Forest’s 4-0 victory over West Bromwich Albion last month, Colback scored a stunning goal in this fixture as he recorded a WhoScored match rating of 8.22.

Given that Davis and Lowe are not currently closing in on a return to action, Forest will need Surridge and Colback to maintain their consistency as they aim to seal promotion via the play-offs.