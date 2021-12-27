Steve Cooper makes honest Nottingham Forest claim after club’s defeat to Middlesbrough

Nottingham Forest head coach Steve Cooper has admitted that his side will need to learn how to deliver a positive response to setbacks in the coming months if they are to achieve a relative amount of success in the Championship.

The Reds’ long unbeaten run was halted yesterday by Middlesbrough who sealed all three points in-front of their supporters at the Riverside Stadium.

Boro took the lead in the first-half of the fixture as Ryan Yates’ decision to play a blind pass to Brice Samba backfired as the ball evaded the Forest goalkeeper and ended up in the back of the net.

Following the break, Chris Wilder’s side doubled their advantage as Andraz Sporar scored his fifth goal of the season.

Forest went close to halving the deficit in the 89th minute as Xande Silva’s effort struck the post.

As a result of this defeat, the Reds dropped to ninth in the Championship standings as they missed out on the opportunity to climb into the play-off places.

After witnessing his side’s latest display, Cooper has suggested that Forest will need to learn how to react to setbacks like this in order to push on in the second-tier.

Speaking to the Nottingham Post, the Reds boss said: “It’s always about how you react after any game.

“We’ve had some good wins recently, and I’ve always said to the players, it’s about how you react to that – about not getting complacent.

“This is about not getting too down. Disappointing? Yes. Fell short? Yes, of course.

Quiz: Have Nottingham Forest signed a player from each of these 20 clubs in the last 5 seasons?

1 of 20 Have Nottingham Forest signed a player from Watford in the last five seasons? Yes No

“But if you want to be an achieving team in this league, it’s about reacting to everything well.

“We have to react to a poor result and performance.”

The Verdict

Cooper’s comments are spot-on as Forest cannot afford to dwell on this particular defeat as doing so could have a negative impact on their chances of reaching new heights in the Championship in the coming weeks.

By learning from the mistakes that they made during yesterday’s clash with Middlesbrough, the Reds may be able to embark on another long unbeaten run which could result in them emerging as legitimate contenders for a top-six finish.

Set to face Huddersfield Town on Thursday, Forest will leapfrog their opponents in the second-tier standings if they seal all three points in this particular fixture.

Although the Reds will be confident in their ability to deliver the goods against the Terriers, they cannot afford to underestimate Carlos Corberan’s side as the Yorkshire-based outfit have only lost one of their last five league games.