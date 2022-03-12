Steve Cooper makes honest admission following double Nottingham Forest injury blow in Reading win

Steve Cooper admitted Nottingham Forest’s win over Reading today came ‘at a bit of a cost’ as he nervously waits to discover the extent of injuries to Max Lowe and Steve Cook.

🗣️ Steve Cooper (on Lowe and Cook): “It’s come at a bit of a cost…. we’ll have to see how they are. Fingers crossed for them both”#nffc 4-0 Reading — BBC Nottingham Sport (@BBCRNS) March 12, 2022

The pair, who have both been influential figures in the Reds’ rise, were forced off in either half of the 4-0 win, with centre-back Cook in particular looking in agony as he left the pitch with a knee issue.

Of course, it’s too soon for the club to have a concrete update on what has happened to the players but Cooper told BBC Radio Nottingham that he is worried as he waits to find out.

“It’s come at a bit of a cost. We’ll have to see how they are. Fingers crossed for them both.”

With Forest having just 11 games to play, any lengthy lay-off could mean the duo don’t feature for the East Midlands outfit as they look to push for promotion.

The win today moved Cooper’s men to within two points of the top six, whilst they have games in hand on some of the teams above them.

Can you name which club Nottingham Forest signed these 25 non-British players from?

1 of 25 Radoslaw Majewski Legia Warsaw Polonia Warsaw Lech Poznań Spartak Moscow

The verdict

This was the only negative from today for Forest, who put in a good performance to seal another three points as they continue to push up the table.

Cook and Lowe are very important to the team, with a lack of options at left wing-back a major issue, whilst the impact Cook has made since arriving in January has been clear to see.

So, Cooper and every Forest fan will be hoping for good news, with a proper update likely to come in the next few days once the medical team have assessed the players.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.