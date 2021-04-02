Steve Cooper makes demand of Swansea City board regarding his future

Swansea City boss Steve Cooper is demanding a bumper new deal at the Liberty Stadium, according to TEAMtalk.

The 41-year-old has done an excellent job since taking the reins from Graham Potter last season, guiding the Swans to a Championship play-off semi-final finish.

The former England Under-17 manager looks set to guide the Swans to another top-six finish this term, with the club sitting six points off second-placed Watford with a game in hand.

Cooper – who has yielded 43 wins from 93 games in charge of Swansea – has recently been linked with the England Under-21s’ job, as the pressure builds on Aidy Boothroyd.

But Swansea are believed to be keen to offer Cooper a new deal, and it is claimed by TEAMtalk that the manager wants to receive a significant pay rise to extend his stay at the Liberty Stadium.

Swansea’s hopes of winning automatic promotion to the Premier League this season are not yet dead and buried, and they will be hoping to return to winning ways tonight as they take on Birmingham City at St. Andrew’s.

The Verdict

If this is true then Cooper has every right to cover his own back financially.

He’s proved to be an excellent manager at this level, and not many would have expected him to guide them to back-to-back play-off finishes given his lack of experience at this level before.

He’s a terrific coach, and I have no doubts that he will be managing in the Premier League before too long to be honest.