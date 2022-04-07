Steve Cooper makes critical Nottingham Forest admission following Coventry victory

Nottingham Forest were victorious once again in Championship action – but head coach Steve Cooper wasn’t fully impressed with his side’s 2-0 victory over Coventry City on Wednesday night.

Fresh off the back of a 4-1 rout over Blackpool on Saturday afternoon, the Reds were going for a fourth win on the spin in the league when the Sky Blues rocked up to Trentside.

Goals either side of half-time from Brennan Johnson – his 15th in all competitions this season – and Manchester United loanee James Garner saw the Tricky Trees jump up into the play-off places, leapfrogging Blackburn Rovers, Middlesbrough and Sheffield United in the process into fifth position.

Quiz: Did Nottingham Forest sign these 26 players for a fee or a free?

1 of 26 Braian Ojeda Fee Free

It wasn’t the perfect performance from Forest though, even though they could have scored more than they did with Ryan Yates hitting the crossbar in the second half, with Coventry having their own chances by getting five shots on target at Brice Samba’s goal.

Cooper in particular was critical of his team’s ability to keep the ball in possession despite being happy with the victory and insisted that there are still things the team need to learn before the end of the season.

“They test you,” Cooper said of Mark Robins’ side, per NottinghamshireLive.

“We had to be positionally right, which in general we were.

“But we turned the ball over too much in the first half and we didn’t make enough passes.

“At times we were taking too many touches.

“Because of that, we didn’t get the fluidity in the game. When we did do it, we got in good positions.

“The goals were excellent. Great moves, with Keinan (Davis) playing in Jack (Colback), and Jack flashing the ball across for what ended up being Brennan’s goal.

“And then at half-time, I said all of those things to the players. I thought we did it fairly better in the second half and created enough good moments to get the second goal.

“I did think we could have managed the last six or seven minutes a bit better, because we made some rash decisions. But I am always going to want more.

“But it was an important win. There were some really, really good bits, but also some bits that we need to address as well.”

The Verdict

Even though Forest have been better than probably most Championship teams for a number of months, it speaks volumes that Cooper still isn’t 100 per cent pleased with their performances.

They’ve blown away Premier League teams as well in that time but he still believes they can be better – which is a frightening proposition.

With the games in hand they have, Forest should be a sure thing for the play-offs unless their form falls off a cliff – that doesn’t look likely to happen though.

They’re a force to be reckoned with going forward and you fear for any team that does come up against them between now and the end of the season – as well as inevitably in the play-offs.