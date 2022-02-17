Steve Cooper makes claim about Nottingham Forest man’s conduct ahead of Bournemouth clash

Nottingham Forest head coach Steve Cooper has insisted that Brice Samba must learn from the mistake that he made during last weekend’s clash with Stoke City.

The Reds goalkeeper was shown a red card following a moment of madness at the City Ground.

With the game seemingly set to end in a 1-1 draw, Samba made contact with Steven Fletcher’s head with one of his gloves in the penalty area which resulted in him being dismissed by referee Leigh Doughty who awarded a spot-kick to Stoke.

Joe Worrall had to go in goal for the remainder of the game as Forest had already made three substitutions before this incident and was unable to prevent Lewis Baker from giving the visitors the lead.

The Reds demonstrated a great deal of spirit to seal a point in this fixture as Ryan Yates scored an equaliser in stoppage time.

With Samba set to miss tomorrow’s clash with AFC Bournemouth due to suspension, Ethan Horvath is likely to be handed a start by Cooper at the Vitality Stadium.

Ahead of this fixture, the Forest boss has issued a warning to Samba.

Speaking to the Nottingham Post about the keeper, Cooper said: “It was a mistake.

“There was no defence from me.

“Whether it was a red card or a penalty, it was a clear error from Brice.

“He has to live and learn.

“After Luton, for example – which is one of the games which springs to mind – when we were down to 10 men and he saved a penalty (for a 0-0 draw), one of the first questions I’m asked is about Brice Samba.

“He also has to realise that you can talk about him for the wrong reasons after Saturday.”

Cooper later added: “He [Samba] has to get his head down while he can’t play and support the team in the best way he can, on and off the training pitch.”

The Verdict

Whilst Samba’s commitment to Forest cannot be questioned, he will need to learn from Cooper’s guidance as he does have a tendency to overstep the mark at times in terms of his conduct.

The keeper was involved in a scuffle with Derby County winger Tom Lawrence last month which resulted in him being shown a yellow card during this fixture.

Now set to miss Forest’s clashes with Bournemouth, Preston North End and Bristol City as a result of an avoidable dismissal, Samba will be hoping that his side are able to deliver the goods in his absence.

The keeper may face a battle to reclaim a spot in the club’s side if his team-mate Horvath is able to step up to the mark in these aforementioned fixtures.