Steve Cooper makes Brennan Johnson transfer claim after January speculation on Nottingham Forest talisman

Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper has insisted he was never worried that winger Brennan Johnson would leave the club during the January transfer window.

Johnson has been in outstanding form for Forest so far this season, scoring seven goals and providing six assists in 29 Championship games for the club.

That is something that has seen the Wales international attract plenty of attention, with Premier League Brentford reportedly making a club record bid for the 20-year-old during last month’s market.

In the end though, Forest stood firm to ensure that the winger remains with the club until the summer at least, and it now seems there was never any doubt in Cooper’s mind that would be the case.

Speaking about that speculation surrounding the future of Johnson, the Forest boss told BBC Radio 5Live: “What you see on a daily basis is a young player who is never late – a player who comes in with the right attitude and works hard in training.

“He wants to do extra and review how he can improve his game. He’s a local boy and is very proud to play for the football club.

“He comes from a lovely family and lovely home. If I’m being really honest I was never worried about him leaving because I see him every day.

“It’s a good thing he’s getting interest. It shows he’s doing something right. We’re enjoying working with him.”

As things stand, there are 18 months remaining on Johnson’s contract with Forest, securing his future at The City Ground until the end of next season.

The winger could get the chance to once again show his Premier League potential on Sunday afternoon, when Forest take on Leicester City in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

The Verdict

This assessment of Johnson from Cooper can only be a good thing from a Forest perspective.

It is always hard to know just what impact transfer speculation could have on a player, but it seems that there has been no distraction for the winger from those claims around his future at all.

Given how important he is to this side and their hopes of promotion, that feels absolutely vital, although it does also put pressure on Forest to try and secure a new contract for Johnson as soon as they can.

Even so, Johnson’s attitude through this that has clearly impressed Cooper so much, is one that you feel will serve him very well throughout the rest of his career, as he attempts to make an impression wherever he goes.