Steve Cooper issues transfer update ahead of Nottingham Forest’s clash with Huddersfield

Nottingham Forest head coach Steve Cooper has revealed that he is not currently looking into the possibility of recalling any of the players that the club loaned out earlier this year during the upcoming transfer window.

Harry Arter, Nikolas Ioannou, George Shelvey and Nuno da Costa were allowed to leave the City Ground on a temporary basis in the summer window whilst right-back Jayden Richardson joined Notts County on a short-term basis at the start of December.

Arter has since gone on to make five appearances for Charlton Athletic since sealing a move to The Valley whilst Ioannou and da Costa have featured for Como and SM Caen in recent weeks.

Meanwhile, Shelvey has only played three games for Mansfield Town this season and has yet to make his bow in the fourth-tier for the club due to the presence of Nathan Bishop.

Ahead of Forest’s clash with Huddersfield Town tomorrow, Cooper shared an update on the club’s stance regarding the possibility of recalling the aforementioned players who are currently out on loan.

Speaking to the Nottingham Post about whether he is considering bringing players back to the club, Cooper said: “No, not at the moment – there’s nothing in terms of that.

“Could that change?

“Possibly, if Covid really kicks in and stuff like that.

“But it’s not something we’re really planning at the moment.”

The Verdict

It is hard to argue with Cooper’s stance as the players who have been loaned out by Forest are unlikely to force their way into the club’s side if they do return to the City Ground.

Arter, Ioannou and da Costa have all failed to impress in the Championship for the Reds since sealing their moves to the club.

Meanwhile, Shelvey and Richardson may not be ready to feature on a regular basis in this particular division as they are both relatively inexperienced.

If Cooper is able to stamp his own authority on Forest’s squad by drafting in some classy operators next month, he may be able to guide the club to a relative amount of success during the second-half of the season.

Currently ninth in the Championship standings, the Reds could emerge as legitimate contenders for a play-off place by delivering the goods on a consistent basis in 2022.