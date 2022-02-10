Steve Cooper issues sobering Nottingham Forest message following Blackburn Rovers victory

Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper believes his side climbing into the play-offs doesn’t mean anything at this moment in time because they are yet to fully secure their place there, as he spoke Nottinghamshire Live following their 2-0 victory over Blackburn Rovers.

James Garner was the man to open the scoring for yesterday’s visitors at Ewood Park, benefitting from some wonderful individual work from Keinan Davis to calmly slot the ball home.

Their task of holding on to the three points was arguably made easier in the 53rd minute when Darragh Lenihan was sent off for a second bookable offence after a rash challenge on Jack Colback, leaving Rovers with a man down and without their skipper.

Forest finally made that man advantage count when Sam Surridge was brought down in the box by Jan Paul van Hecke, giving Brennan Johnson the chance to seal the game from 12 yards which he did with no issues.

This latest result was not only a statement of intent to other teams in the division with Tony Mowbray’s men sitting in the automatic promotion zone prior to last night’s round of Championship fixtures, but it also enabled them to climb up to sixth spot, a remarkable achievement considering they were rock bottom in the early stages of the campaign.

But Cooper, who guided former club Swansea City to consecutive play-off finishes during his time in South Wales, isn’t getting carried away and made that very clear in his post-match press conference in Lancashire.

Speaking yesterday evening after climbing into the top six, the Welshman said: “It doesn’t really mean anything at this stage. There’s no prizes for that now.

“We just want to get ready for Stoke on Saturday. I watched them play last night and thought they were excellent, and they’ve got an extra day’s rest than us.

“We’ve got to get back on the bus as quick as we can, get back to Nottingham, put this behind us and get ready for the next one – and we will be.”

The Verdict:

This is the right mindset to be in – because as West Brom have shown with their fall out of the play-offs – anything can happen in the Championship and there will certainly be a big battle for play-off spots at the end of the campaign.

Even at this stage of the season, perhaps barring Fulham who look set to run away with the title, there are plenty of candidates that could both fall out of and force their way into the top six between now and the end of this term.

As Cooper says, there are no prizes for those who are in the four play-off spots as things stand – and with Middlesbrough almost certain to be competing for a return to the Premier League under Chris Wilder – you could easily see Forest being dragged down again.

But their fate is now in their hands now they’ve managed to get themselves into this position – and they will almost certainly be competing for promotion when April and May come around if they can replicate their performance against Leicester City consistently.

Consistency is the key word though – and in the end – that will be the difference between those who are still in action when the play-offs come around and those consigned to a place on the beach after narrowly missing out.

Promotion is particularly important for the Reds – because that may determine whether they can tie some of their loanees down to permanent deals.