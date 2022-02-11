Steve Cooper issues message to his Nottingham Forest side ahead of Stoke clash

Nottingham Forest have transformed into a totally different side under Steve Cooper and are now harbouring plenty of promotion ambitions – and their new boss has told BBC Sport that he wants his squad to ‘focus’ in a bid to try and seal a top six spot.

The Championship club looked like they could originally be in for another season of struggle. They flattered to deceive last year and ended up right near the bottom of the division and they began the new campaign with much of the same.

With no sign of results improving at the City Ground, the club decided to part ways with manager Chris Hughton. That resulted in Steve Cooper, who did a fine job at Swansea, being handed the vacant role.

Quiz: Did Nottingham Forest win, lose or draw in each of these 25 games this season?

1 of 25 AFC Bournemouth (H) Won Lost Drew

Since he has been brought in, the side have thrived. With exciting talent in their ranks and plenty of goals throughout the team too, they have been able to surge up the table and are now eyeing a promotion place rather than a relegation one.

With Forest now sat in sixth place – albeit only on goal difference as things stand – they are now exactly where they want to be and boss Cooper will not want his team to let their hold on a play-off place slip. There are still plenty of games to be played and plenty of points to be won and lost and Cooper has now spoken to BBC Sport about a need for his squad to ‘focus’ as they bid for promotion.

The Nottingham Forest manager said: “We have to stay in the moment and focus on what we’re in control of. That is recovering and getting ready to get back to the City Ground on Saturday.”

“We have a really tough game against Stoke,” Cooper told the BBC.

“I watched them against Swansea and they were excellent. They’ve had an extra day’s rest than us and we need to get ready for that and not think about anything else.”

The Verdict

Steve Cooper has proven his mettle as a Championship manager without a shadow of a doubt. After working wonders at Swansea, his methodology is now already paying off at Nottingham Forest.

He has proven that he is well capable of leading a side into the play-offs and promotion contention and the club’s fans will be in heaven right now with the new manager in charge. He is picking up plenty of results and his team are looking impressive in doing so too.

If they keep up their fine form, then there is every chance they could be back in the top six when the final whistle blows on the last day of the campaign. They can’t afford to get complacent though, with plenty of other teams in the league all within touching distance of the play-off spots too.

Steve Cooper though has turned his team into a well-drilled and hard-working unit, capable of beating most teams on their day. If they can keep that up, then they should be a shoo-in for the play-offs.