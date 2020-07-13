Steve Cooper issues evasive verdict on Leeds United’s top-flight credentials

Steve Cooper has questioned whether Leeds United have enough about them to compete in the Premier League, but the Swansea City boss did admit he’s not the best placed individual to answer that question.

Leeds beat Swansea 1-0 at the Liberty Stadium yesterday, with Pablo Hernandez striking late to put the Whites within four points of the Premier League.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side have been building for this moment over the course of the last two seasons and their style of play has grown and grown, with Championship rivals unable to contend with them on occasion.

Quiz: Do you know what shirt number each of these 14 Leeds United players wear?

1 of 14 Patrick Bamford. 9 11

For Cooper, he was quizzed on whether Leeds are ready for the Premier League, which saw the Swansea boss voice some doubts.

“I haven’t really thought about it to be honest,” Cooper said, as quoted in the Yorkshire Evening Post. “They’re obviously a good team, they have a clear way of playing.

“You have to match them in what they do and be ready for it because they’re good at it.

“Whether it’s enough to get them out of this league and then compete in the Premier League, I’m not too sure, you are better asking the Leeds staff rather than me.

“All I know is when you play them now it’s a really tough game.”

Bielsa’s side now need to find just four points from the final three games of the Championship season to secure promotion back to the Premier League.

That’s if Brentford take maximum points from their remaining three games of the season, with the Bees in action before Leeds both this week and next weekend.

Leeds take on Barnsley on Thursday before traveling to Derby County on Sunday. They wrap up the season with a meeting with Charlton Athletic at Elland Road.

The Verdict

Leeds’ style is so unique and you’ve got to imagine that they will give the Premier League a real go if they go up.

Of course, Bielsa would need to recruit and strengthen his side, but there’s no fear that Andrea Radrizzani will back him in the market.

How far that takes Leeds remains to be seen, but that is a question for another day.

Their focus is on the next three games.

Thoughts? Let us know!