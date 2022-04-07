Steve Cooper hints what will make things more difficult for Nottingham Forest against Birmingham

Steve Cooper has suggested Birmingham City’s “free week” between games will add to the challenge facing Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

The Reds beat Coventry City 2-0 at The City Ground last night and are back in action on Trentside on Saturday afternoon against Birmingham.

Cooper’s side moved back into the top six following yesterday’s win and will be looking to climb further up the table when the Blues arrive on the weekend.

Forest are the form team heading into that game – winning five of their last six in all competitions – but the Welsh coach believes that Birmingham’s additional time to rest is going to make things difficult for his side.

Speaking to club media after the game, he said: “We’ve got only two days now before we come back here on Saturday. Birmingham have had a free week so they’re going to be ready to go here and fresh-legged. That is going to add to the challenge.

“They had a really good win against West Brom last Sunday.

“But as I always say, nothing is a disadvantage unless you think it is. You have to recover well, mini sacrifices in the next couple of days and be ready to go again on Saturday.”

A Lyle Taylor penalty helped Birmingham beat local rivals West Brom at St Andrew’s last weekend but Lee Bowyer’s side will be without the striker for Saturday’s game as he is on loan from Forest.

The Verdict

As Forest have games in hand to make up before the end of the season, the next few weeks are going to be a testing time for Cooper’s squad and, in particular, their fitness.

The Reds boss has named an unchanged starting XI in his last two games but despite winning both it would be a surprise to see him do the same for what is a third match in seven days.

Birmingham are certainly going to be fresher but if Forest can reach the heights they have in recent weeks, they should have enough to come away with all three points and keep up their momentum.

It’s going to be a test of Cooper’s squad depth and is going to be fascinating to see what changes he makes.