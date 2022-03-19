Steve Cooper hints at Nottingham Forest approach ahead of Liverpool clash

Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper has hinted that he will adopt a similar style of play to the one his side have been adopting all season despite facing Premier League title contenders Liverpool, speaking to Nottinghamshire Live ahead of tomorrow evening’s clash.

The 42-year-old has led his side to the FA Cup quarter-final stage following victories over established Premier League sides Arsenal and Leicester City, also coming from 1-0 down to beat fellow Championship promotion contenders Huddersfield Town.

This cup run has summed up their tenure under Steve Cooper thus far, with the Welshman bringing a feel-good factor to the City Ground following a torrid start to the season under predecessor Chris Hughton.

Adopting a front-foot style of play under Cooper, they have vastly improved their attacking record under their current boss with the Reds only scoring 37 goals in 46 games last term under the brief stewardship of Sabri Lamouchi and management of Hughton.

They had a good reason to adopt an attacking style of play, having the players at their disposal and sufficient squad depth to mount a top-six push and this is what they have done.

And even though tomorrow evening’s opponents will bring a considerable attacking threat of their own with the likes of Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino all potentially in line to start, Cooper wants his side to be brave.

Speaking to Nottinghamshire Live, he said: “We’ll still very much be focusing on what we do and how we play.

“And we have to back ourselves, more than anything, while knowing a lot of things will have to go well and a lot of things will have to align for us to get success in the game.

“But we’ve got to aim for it. It doesn’t get any tougher than Sunday, but we’ve still got to go out there and play, and we’ve still got to back ourselves.

“If we don’t back ourselves, then why should anyone else? We’re really looking forward to the game.”

The Verdict:

Forest should be brave – because they are a talented side when they push forward and with Djed Spence at their disposal, he could cause some real problems down the right-hand side.

Not having Steve Cook and Scott McKenna at their disposal will be a bit of a blow though, so it remains to be seen whether they stick with a back five or whether they opt to go with Joe Worrall and Tobias Figueiredo in a four.

It would be a shame if Spence was penned back, so having Ryan Yates drop back into central defence may not be the worst choice with Cafu taking his place in midfield and Jack Colback on the left.

It may be worth taking a punt on Richie Laryea if they want to get forward as much as they can though, because although Colback can play on the left, it isn’t his natural position.

In fairness, the Canadian international hasn’t made his debut for the second-tier side yet so it will be a baptism of fire to throw him in now, but he’s available so there are plenty of selection dilemmas that Cooper will need to contend with ahead of tomorrow evening.