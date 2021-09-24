Steve Cooper hints at new style of play at Nottingham Forest

Steven Reid did exceptionally well to earn Nottingham Forest’s first win of the season in caretaker charge at Huddersfield Town last weekend.

Reid remains at the club but Steve Cooper is preparing for his first match at the helm when Forest welcome Millwall to the City Ground on Saturday. The former Swansea City boss revealed some of his stylistic plans at the club when he spoke to The Athletic.

He said: “With the ball, I want them to dominate the game with the ball and I want it to be attacking and exciting. At the same time, I want us to press, to be on the front foot when we have not got the ball, to be obsessed with getting it back.

“I want to see us playing with good numbers up the pitch and creating chances.”

The Reds remain rock bottom of the Championship table despite their triumph at the John Smith’s Stadium, meaning that Cooper cannot really afford to start slowly.

Draw specialists Millwall represent a tricky opening game for the Welshman who is expected to pull Forest away from the relegation conversation in the coming months.

Cooper achieved a top six finish in back to back seasons with Swansea City and will be hoping he can go one better in the East Midlands.

The Verdict

The vast majority of managers would respond to a journalist similarly to how Cooper has in terms of style of play.

The new manager is keeping his cards close to his chest whilst also trying to lift the mood of the fan base, ensuring that they will not have to sit through the defensive brand of football they did under Chris Hughton.

Cooper has an excellent record when working with younger players which makes it interesting to monitor the development of the likes of Brennan Johnson, Alex Mighten and James Garner in the coming months.

The talent in the Forest squad has never been in question, now is the time to realise their potential.