Steve Cooper highlights importance of one specific Nottingham Forest role

Steve Cooper insists wing-backs will be an important part of his Nottingham Forest system going forward.

In the last two games, Forest have deployed a 3-4-3 formation. Interim boss Steven Reid initiated the idea in the win against Huddersfield last week, and Steve Cooper stuck with it for the draw against Millwall at the weekend.

Cooper played variations of a three-at-the-back system during his tenure of Swansea City, particularly in his second full season at the helm.

It’s a formation which has seemed to suit the Reds, too, as they have yielded four points from their last two games and dominated those games.

Saturday’s draw with Millwall saw Max Lowe find an equaliser for the Reds, albeit in fortunate circumstances, as his cross sailed over Bartosz Bialkowski and cannoned in off the post.

On the opposite flank, meanwhile, Djed Spence was named the sponsors’ man-of-the-match after he produced a full-blooded, impressive display at right wing-back.

Speaking post-match about how important wing-backs are to his system, Cooper said: “They will be important. They have changed a lot over time, but you still have to make crosses, get back, play defensively, so that is still some of the traditional stuff.

“Being a wingback you have to do what I’ve just said but at the other end put a cross in that ends up going in the goal.

“So you are right that the role of wingbacks has changed, but it has been like that for a while now but it can’t be one way, it’s got to be two ways.

“That’s what I really like about the lads today. We’ve had some eye catching moments going up the pitch. They are both good players but also did a good job going the other way which is important.”