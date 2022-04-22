Steve Cooper has told 27-year-old to be ready for his Nottingham Forest chance

Richie Laryea joined Nottingham Forest at the end of January but has not had much chance since joining the side.

However, he made his debut on Monday when he came off the bench in a game which Forest won 4-0.

He did well on his debut and although it has taken Forest boss Steve Cooper a while to gift him his chance, he has spoken positively about the 27-year-old as he told Nottinghamshire Live: “He’s a really, really good guy. Calm, relaxed, has bought into what we are doing. His family are over here. He’s completely engaged.”

Forest face Peterborough United this weekend and Cooper has called on Laryea to maintain the attitude he has shown so far and be ready as he said: “He’s taken not playing as much as he would have liked – none of them take it well – but he’s taken it professionally. I’ve explained to him, the situation, and he accepts it. Like he did on Monday night, you’ve just got to stay ready.

“He’s part of what we’re doing here. He’s part of the squad. If he’s called upon, I’m sure he’ll be doing everything he can to make sure he’s as ready as he can be.

“I think he enjoyed it; hopefully he did. He got a round of applause after the game.

“It was good to see him in the kit, wasn’t it? There’s something about that red kit and being at the City Ground.”

The Verdict:

Laryea has had to wait for his opportunity since being at Nottingham Forest but when called upon on Monday, he was ready and took his chance well which is what Steve Cooper will have wanted to see.

His attitude has impressed his manager so far and he should be looking to maintain this as it is the attitude which has put him in the good mindset that meant he was ready for his chance on Monday.

As the season comes to a close and then looking forward into next season, the player will be hoping he can have a bigger part to play and a chance to show what he can do on a more regular basis.