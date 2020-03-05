Steve Cooper makes Premier League claim about West Brom ahead of Swansea clash

Steve Cooper claims his Swansea City side will focus on themselves ahead of their clash with league leaders West Brom, despite the Swans boss admitting they are coming up against a Premier League-quality team.

The Swans are four points adrift of the play-off spots despite dropping points in stoppage time during three of their last four matches, with their latest blow coming when Bradley Johnson’s late strike held them to a 2-2 draw with Blackburn last weekend.

This late goal prevented Swansea from seriously closing the gap on sixth-placed Preston in the play-off race, but Cooper’s men remain firmly in the hunt for a top-six spot as they prepare to welcome the Baggies to south Wales this coming Saturday.

West Brom enter the match following back-to-back defeats against Wigan and Newcastle, but Slaven Bilic’s side will feel confident of returning to winning ways against the Swans following their 5-1 demolition of the Welsh side earlier this campaign.

Speaking to WalesOnline, Cooper has recognised the scale of the task facing his Swansea side as they prepare to face the Championship leaders, but he suggested the Swans’ home advantage will make it a very different game to their previous meeting.

“You have to play these games whether teams are top or bottom you have to earn the right to win,” Cooper said.

“They changed their team completely for the FA Cup and that team could still be competing. They have a lot of Premier League players but we have to focus on ourselves.

“We are at home and they are coming to us. We have to be ready to play.”

The Verdict

Swansea experienced plenty of frustration last week as they dropped three points in stoppage time across their clashes with Fulham and Blackburn, but there were plenty of positives for the Welsh side to take from both these matches.

Cooper must now ensure his side enter this weekend’s match feeling unaffected by last week’s events, particularly seeing as they are set to face one of their toughest tests of the campaign in Bilic’s West Brom side who have suffered just five league defeats.

The Baggies looked primed for a promotion charge prior to their shock 1-0 defeat to Wigan last weekend, but Swansea need to be wary that this upset may mean they are even hungrier for success when they roll into the Liberty this weekend.