Steve Cooper gives his verdict on 23-year-old’s impressive Nottingham Forest form

Nottingham Forest hosted Swansea yesterday and were able to come out victorious with a 5-1 win.

Swansea put Forest ahead in the 22nd minute through an own goal before scoring themselves an equaliser six minutes later.

However, in the second half Sam Surridge put Forest ahead again before scoring another goal four minutes later.

Surridge scored a third goal to complete his hat-trick in the 69th minute before Alex Mighten topped the goals off in the 84th minute.

January signing Surridge has been given more of a chance recently with Lewis Grabban and Keinan Davis missing out through injury.

The forward has taken his chance with yesterday’s hat-trick taking his goal tally to eight goals in 18 appearances.

Discussing the 23-year-old’s recent form, Forest boss Steve Cooper told Nottinghamshire Live: “We have given him an opportunity. Sam needed a home. Hopefully he has found one here, because we really believe in him.

“I worked with him before, ironically at Swansea. I was gutted when he left, but he’s ere now and we love working with him.

“He has had to wait a little bit for starts. He had to wait until others were unfortunate with injury, but he has stepped up, hasn’t he? Hopefully he can keep it going.”

The Verdict:

Sam Surridge has had to wait for his opportunity this season but since coming into the side recently he has really taken it and proved his quality.

For him to get a hat-trick yesterday will have significantly boosted his confidence too as he looks towards the end of the season, not least with a potential promotion decider to come against Bournemouth on Tuesday.

With two games left to play, the 23-year-old will want to end the season as well as possible as he looks towards next season and hopes to have a bigger part to play.

As Cooper says, he seems to have found some stability at Forest and hopefully as he feels himself settling in more his form will only improve.